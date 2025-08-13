Drug trafficking under the guise of souvenirs? In Kyiv, police are checking a network of capital stores

The metropolitan police conducted an inspection of one of the retail chains after information appeared in a popular Telegram channel about the sale of drugs to minors under the guise of souvenir products. Although the examination did not reveal prohibited substances in the seized samples, the investigation continues. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, law enforcement officers received a report about the possible sale of goods containing narcotic or psychotropic substances in a store near the subway. The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production, storage, or sale of drugs without the purpose of sale.

Law enforcement officers seized product samples and sent them for examination. Experts found that the content does not contain prohibited components, but the verification of the legality of the establishment's activities continues.

Context

Probably, the informational impetus for the inspection was a publication in the Telegram channel "Kyivsky Dvizh", which reported that on Livoberezhna, children were allegedly sold drugs under the guise of souvenirs. The post stated that during a "controlled purchase", the seller described in detail the "effects" of the product to a minor. The authors of the post claimed that similar points operate throughout the city, not even hiding from the police and not refusing even minors.

Cyberpolice exposed a fraudulent group that extorted money "to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine" on behalf of the Regional Military Administration