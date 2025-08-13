$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
12:02 PM • 11888 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 20731 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 40375 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25573 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 43469 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54531 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33296 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69355 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83855 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Drug trafficking under the guise of souvenirs? In Kyiv, police are checking a network of capital stores

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Kyiv police are checking a retail chain after information about drug sales disguised as souvenirs. The examination did not reveal prohibited substances, but investigative actions are ongoing.

Drug trafficking under the guise of souvenirs? In Kyiv, police are checking a network of capital stores

The metropolitan police conducted an inspection of one of the retail chains after information appeared in a popular Telegram channel about the sale of drugs to minors under the guise of souvenir products. Although the examination did not reveal prohibited substances in the seized samples, the investigation continues. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, in the Dnipro district of Kyiv, law enforcement officers received a report about the possible sale of goods containing narcotic or psychotropic substances in a store near the subway. The case was opened under Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal production, storage, or sale of drugs without the purpose of sale.

Law enforcement officers seized product samples and sent them for examination. Experts found that the content does not contain prohibited components, but the verification of the legality of the establishment's activities continues.

Context

Probably, the informational impetus for the inspection was a publication in the Telegram channel "Kyivsky Dvizh", which reported that on Livoberezhna, children were allegedly sold drugs under the guise of souvenirs. The post stated that during a "controlled purchase", the seller described in detail the "effects" of the product to a minor. The authors of the post claimed that similar points operate throughout the city, not even hiding from the police and not refusing even minors.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv