ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM
02:00 PM
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Drones attacked the Rosrezerv oil depot in Udmurtia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19 views

On July 3, drones attacked the "Gorizont" oil depot in the village of Borok, Udmurt Republic. One drone damaged a fuel tank, no casualties were reported.

Drones attacked the Rosrezerv oil depot in Udmurtia: what is known

In Russia, drones attacked a Rosrezerv oil depot. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The incident occurred on July 3: the "Gorizont" oil depot is located in the village of Borok, Udmurt Republic. According to sources, one drone caught on a fence and fell onto a concrete slab, while another hit one of the oil product tanks, damaging its casing.

Employees of the oil depot and residents of nearby houses – about 30 people – were evacuated. There were no casualties.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions occurred at the Kupol electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. The plant produces Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs for the Russian army.

UNN also reported a drone attack on the "Energiya" plant in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia. This enterprise produces parts for Iskander ballistic missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
