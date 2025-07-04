Drones attacked the Rosrezerv oil depot in Udmurtia: what is known

In Russia, drones attacked a Rosrezerv oil depot. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

The incident occurred on July 3: the "Gorizont" oil depot is located in the village of Borok, Udmurt Republic. According to sources, one drone caught on a fence and fell onto a concrete slab, while another hit one of the oil product tanks, damaging its casing.

Employees of the oil depot and residents of nearby houses – about 30 people – were evacuated. There were no casualties.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions occurred at the Kupol electromechanical plant in Izhevsk, Russia. The plant produces Tor air defense systems and Harpy-A1 attack UAVs for the Russian army.

UNN also reported a drone attack on the "Energiya" plant in Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia. This enterprise produces parts for Iskander ballistic missiles.