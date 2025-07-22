Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all details 22 July 2025

On Tuesday, July 22, drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk Petrochemical Company in Russia's Samara region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

This refers to one of Russia's largest enterprises in the field of gas processing and petrochemistry, which is part of the military-industrial complex's production chain. This enterprise produces raw materials for explosives: benzene, phenol, acetone, alpha-methylstyrene, synthetic ethyl alcohol, para-tert-butylphenol.

These components are used in the production of TNT, hexogen, tetryl, and other types of explosives. They are used to equip artillery shells, aerial bombs, cluster munitions, and missiles. - Kovalenko wrote.

He added that the processing volume is about 1 million tons per year.

At the same time, videos of the drone attack on the plant appeared online.

