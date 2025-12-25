$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 21139 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 30506 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 20079 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 28359 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 34232 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 20222 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 21228 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36275 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 51940 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71601 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked a port in Russia's Temryuk: oil product tanks are burning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On the night of December 25, drones attacked a port in Russia's Temryuk, causing two oil product tanks to catch fire over an area of 2,000 square meters. Buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise were also damaged.

Drones attacked a port in Russia's Temryuk: oil product tanks are burning

On the night of Thursday, December 25, drones attacked the port in the Russian Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational headquarters of the region.

Details

It is noted that due to the UAV attack, two reservoirs with petroleum products caught fire.

The total area of the fire is about 2 thousand square meters. 70 people and 18 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, including employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnodar Krai. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties

- the message says.

Also, the headquarters reported that due to the drone attack, buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise in the Shcherbinovsky district were damaged.

"There are no casualties. Several production buildings and agricultural machinery of the enterprise were damaged," clarified officials of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

Recall

On December 5, the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center disabled a liquefied gas transshipment terminal in the port of "Temryuk", which led to a large-scale fire. More than 20 reservoirs, railway tanks, and an overpass were destroyed, with a total fire area of about 3,000 m².

Drones attacked a seaport in Russia's Temryuk: fuel tanks are burning - media05.12.25, 03:02 • 5679 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

