Drones attacked a port in Russia's Temryuk: oil product tanks are burning

On the night of Thursday, December 25, drones attacked the port in the Russian Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai. This is reported by UNN with reference to the operational headquarters of the region.

Details

It is noted that due to the UAV attack, two reservoirs with petroleum products caught fire.

The total area of the fire is about 2 thousand square meters. 70 people and 18 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, including employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Krasnodar Krai. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties - the message says.

Also, the headquarters reported that due to the drone attack, buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise in the Shcherbinovsky district were damaged.

"There are no casualties. Several production buildings and agricultural machinery of the enterprise were damaged," clarified officials of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

Recall

On December 5, the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center disabled a liquefied gas transshipment terminal in the port of "Temryuk", which led to a large-scale fire. More than 20 reservoirs, railway tanks, and an overpass were destroyed, with a total fire area of about 3,000 m².

