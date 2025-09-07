"Russians deliberately target civilian objects": KMVA reported hits and fires

Anti-aircraft defense units continue to operate against enemy targets in the capital's airspace. Attack drones are being detected in various parts of the city. As a result of the enemy shelling, two residential high-rise buildings caught fire. The city authorities reported a hit. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, as a result of UAV debris hitting a 16-story residential building, a fire broke out on the top floor. All services are heading to the scene. - Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Timur Tkachenko, information was received about a hit on a 9-story residential building.

Medics called to Darnytskyi district. The team is heading to the scene. - reads the post by the mayor of Kyiv.

"Also in the Darnytskyi district, a 4-story residential building was damaged as a result of the attack. Russians are deliberately, consciously hitting civilian targets," Timur Tkachenko added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was active. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, cars caught fire in a parking lot.