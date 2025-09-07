"Russians deliberately target civilian objects": KMVA reported hits and fires

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
07:15 PM • 7358 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 33191 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 54219 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 50560 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 43576 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 49509 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 60581 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35341 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42879 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46503 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.1m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Russian agent passed data on military facilities and infrastructure of Kharkiv to the enemy: he faces life imprisonmentSeptember 6, 04:05 PM • 5276 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at workSeptember 6, 04:50 PM • 6056 views
India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"September 6, 05:13 PM • 6236 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 5640 views
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA12:36 AM • 5198 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 54203 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 50546 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 60576 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 41374 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 64462 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 5724 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 44438 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 97800 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 42321 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 46500 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"Russians deliberately target civilian objects": KMVA reported hits and fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

An enemy drone attack is ongoing in Kyiv, air defense is working. Hits have been recorded on two residential high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district, with fires reported.

"Russians deliberately target civilian objects": KMVA reported hits and fires

Anti-aircraft defense units continue to operate against enemy targets in the capital's airspace. Attack drones are being detected in various parts of the city. As a result of the enemy shelling, two residential high-rise buildings caught fire. The city authorities reported a hit. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, as a result of UAV debris hitting a 16-story residential building, a fire broke out on the top floor. All services are heading to the scene.

- Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Timur Tkachenko, information was received about a hit on a 9-story residential building.

Medics called to Darnytskyi district. The team is heading to the scene.

- reads the post by the mayor of Kyiv.

"Also in the Darnytskyi district, a 4-story residential building was damaged as a result of the attack. Russians are deliberately, consciously hitting civilian targets," Timur Tkachenko added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was active. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, cars caught fire in a parking lot.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv