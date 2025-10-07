Drone Systems Forces hit a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" (video)

Ukrainian drones attacked a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" in Luhansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The R-330Zh "Zhitel" radio jamming station is an extremely rare and expensive target. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the destruction of only 23 such enemy systems has been visually confirmed. - the post says.

The military explained that "Zhitel" is a complex and multifunctional system.

It is noted that recently in Luhansk region, soldiers of the 412th Nemesis regiment, in cooperation with aerial reconnaissance of one of the State Border Guard Service units, discovered and burned just such a rare specimen.

According to technical specifications, it can jam ground radio communications at a range of up to 25 km, and communications on aircraft - up to 50 km. - reported the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The station locates sources of radio emission and determines their coordinates, creates radio interference for satellite communications, GPS navigation, and GSM base stations.

