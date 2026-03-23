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Drone Systems Forces destroyed Shahed-hub, Tor SAM system, and Nebo-U radar - Madyar showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Drone Systems Forces hit a drone warehouse in Donetsk and a radar station near Bryansk. Oil depots in Ufa and the Leningrad region, as well as a fuel train, were also attacked.

Drone Systems Forces destroyed Shahed-hub, Tor SAM system, and Nebo-U radar - Madyar showed video

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces struck a number of important enemy targets, including a Shahed drone depot, a Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, a Nebo-U radar station, and other facilities. This was reported by the commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, in the last day alone, Ukrainian drone operators launched a series of strikes on critically important enemy targets.

Among the sensitive targets last night were a Shahed UAV hub-depot in Donetsk, a server room of backbone communication operators, a chemical ammunition workshop with chloropicrin, and logistics depots.

- Brovdi noted.

Ukrainian military also destroyed a Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in Donetsk region. This is already the 27th enemy air defense asset hit by the SBS since the beginning of March.

In addition, SBS units, together with other forces, struck a railway echelon with fuel and lubricants and tanks in Stanytsia Luhanska.

Negative refueling continues - effectively worked on a train with fuel and separate tanks

- the commander reported.

The Nebo-U radar station near Bryansk was also hit. This is already the 28th enemy air defense asset destroyed by Ukrainian drones in March.

In addition, Ukrainian forces attacked the Transneft – Port Primorsk oil terminal in the Leningrad region and the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery in Ufa, deep within Russian territory.

According to Brovdi, the SBS deep strike coordination center continues to increase its operational effectiveness, and the results of the strikes are growing.

Recall

Unmanned Systems Forces hit a Ka-52 Alligator near Nadiivka in Donetsk region. The crew tried to evacuate after landing but was eliminated by drones.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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