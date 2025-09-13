Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in Russia

In Ufa, Russia, a drone struck the Novoufimsky oil refinery today. Relevant videos are circulating online, UNN reports.

Ufa. The Novo-Ufimsky oil refinery was hit. Over 1800 km from Ukraine. What a deep strike - stated in the message of the channel of the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Earlier, restrictions were imposed at Ufa airport due to drone danger.

