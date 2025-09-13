Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Today, a drone hit the Novoufimsky oil refinery in Ufa, Russia. Relevant videos are circulating online; the distance from Ukraine is over 1800 km.
In Ufa, Russia, a drone struck the Novoufimsky oil refinery today. Relevant videos are circulating online, UNN reports.
Ufa. The Novo-Ufimsky oil refinery was hit. Over 1800 km from Ukraine. What a deep strike
Earlier, restrictions were imposed at Ufa airport due to drone danger.
