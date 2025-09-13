Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in Russia

$41.310.10
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 16095 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 24767 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 39210 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 29536 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 43894 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 50063 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 36097 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 35489 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24504 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Popular news
Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 deadSeptember 13, 04:01 AM • 9524 views
Tsunami threat: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia's KamchatkaSeptember 13, 04:54 AM • 5332 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord AshcroftSeptember 13, 05:39 AM • 11603 views
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complex08:37 AM • 8180 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhoto09:28 AM • 6710 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 16098 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 22548 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 25050 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 43895 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 23768 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Serhiy Marchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
China
United States
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 50063 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 41595 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 89285 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 50161 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 55522 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136

Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Today, a drone hit the Novoufimsky oil refinery in Ufa, Russia. Relevant videos are circulating online; the distance from Ukraine is over 1800 km.

Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in Russia

In Ufa, Russia, a drone struck the Novoufimsky oil refinery today. Relevant videos are circulating online, UNN reports.

Ufa. The Novo-Ufimsky oil refinery was hit. Over 1800 km from Ukraine. What a deep strike

- stated in the message of the channel of the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Earlier, restrictions were imposed at Ufa airport due to drone danger.

SBU drone attack on Primorsk port: two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" hit – Reuters13.09.25, 10:50 • 2468 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Ukraine