Drone attack on Kyiv region: man injured, house damaged

On the night of June 16, Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a man was injured, a house and outbuildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, a 60-year-old man was injured in the Obukhiv district. He has cut wounds to his arm and face. Medical assistance was provided on the spot," the official wrote.

Mykola Kalashnyk reported that a private house and outbuildings were damaged.

Recall

The Russian army has intensified the use of unguided air missiles in the southern direction to support assault operations. The air force launches missiles from a safe distance to avoid air defense.

Zelenskyy: Russia is planning further attacks against energy, including nuclear generation