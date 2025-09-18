Drone attack in Kyiv region: man injured in the back due to falling debris
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv region, a 60-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack and falling debris from a downed drone. The victim is being hospitalized in a local hospital.
In the Kyiv region, a person was injured as a result of an enemy attack and the falling debris of a downed drone, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
As a result of an enemy attack and the falling debris of a downed drone in the Boryspil district, a person was injured. A 60-year-old man reportedly sustained shrapnel wounds to his lower back. His condition is moderate.
According to the RMA, the injured person is currently being hospitalized in a local hospital.
