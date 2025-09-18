$41.190.02
12:49 PM • 10785 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 19707 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 28947 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 19443 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 17993 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 27690 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15466 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 46929 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44060 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33470 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 17730 views
Drone attack in Kyiv region: man injured in the back due to falling debris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In the Kyiv region, a 60-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack and falling debris from a downed drone. The victim is being hospitalized in a local hospital.

Drone attack in Kyiv region: man injured in the back due to falling debris

In the Kyiv region, a person was injured as a result of an enemy attack and the falling debris of a downed drone, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As a result of an enemy attack and the falling debris of a downed drone in the Boryspil district, a person was injured. A 60-year-old man reportedly sustained shrapnel wounds to his lower back. His condition is moderate.

- the report says.

According to the RMA, the injured person is currently being hospitalized in a local hospital.

Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets18.09.25, 18:46 • 3662 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast