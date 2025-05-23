$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22003 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22385 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29424 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45063 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42409 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42477 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44740 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45396 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144758 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66798 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Driver Services Temporarily Unavailable in "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Driver services will be unavailable in the "Diia" application from May 24 to May 27 due to technical work. In particular, license replacement, vehicle re-registration, and car sharing will not be available.

Driver Services Temporarily Unavailable in "Diia"

From May 24 to May 27 inclusive, some services for car owners and drivers will be temporarily unavailable in the "Diia" application. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the public service.

Details

In particular, the following will not work for the next 4 days:

  • replacement of a driver's license;
    • car re-registration;
      • car sharing.

        Government want to launch the driver's license exam online in "Diia"12.04.25, 13:29 • 16764 views

        The reason for the temporary suspension of these services to motorists and car owners is technical work on the Unified State Register of Vehicles and the Register of Administrative Offenses in the Field of Road Safety.

        From May 28, the services of the "Diia" application for drivers and car owners will again operate as usual.

        A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details22.04.25, 14:06 • 50112 views

        Let us remind you

        From June 1, document sharing in the "Diia" application will become the first officially monetized service — banks and financial institutions will pay for the opportunity to receive electronic copies of passports and other client documents.

        Andrey Kulik

        Andrey Kulik

        SocietyTechnologies
