Driver Services Temporarily Unavailable in "Diia"

From May 24 to May 27 inclusive, some services for car owners and drivers will be temporarily unavailable in the "Diia" application. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the public service.

Details

In particular, the following will not work for the next 4 days:

replacement of a driver's license;

car re-registration;

car sharing.

The reason for the temporary suspension of these services to motorists and car owners is technical work on the Unified State Register of Vehicles and the Register of Administrative Offenses in the Field of Road Safety.

From May 28, the services of the "Diia" application for drivers and car owners will again operate as usual.

Let us remind you

From June 1, document sharing in the "Diia" application will become the first officially monetized service — banks and financial institutions will pay for the opportunity to receive electronic copies of passports and other client documents.