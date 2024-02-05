ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Drilling of a new oil well started in Ukraine

Drilling of a new oil well started in Ukraine

Kyiv

"Ukrnafta has started construction of a new oil well in northeastern Ukraine, which is expected to initially produce 26.5 tons of oil per day.

"Ukrnafta has begun construction of a new well in the north-east of Ukraine, with a projected initial production rate of 26.5 tons of oil per day. This was announced by the company's director Sergiy Koretsky, UNN reports

Ukrnafta starts construction of a new directional well in the North-East of Ukraine. The company has already started preparing the drilling site. The projected depth is 3314 meters

- Koretsky wrote on Facebook. 

Initial oil production is expected to reach 26.5 tons per day.

According to Koretsky, this is the first of 30 wells that Ukrnafta plans to start drilling using its own drilling equipment in 2024.

Drilling will start in the near future.

Oil prices rise amid US and UK strikes on Houthi bases due to attacks in the Red Sea13.01.24, 02:30 • 41241 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

