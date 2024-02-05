Drilling of a new oil well started in Ukraine

"Ukrnafta has begun construction of a new well in the north-east of Ukraine, with a projected initial production rate of 26.5 tons of oil per day. This was announced by the company's director Sergiy Koretsky, UNN reports.

Ukrnafta starts construction of a new directional well in the North-East of Ukraine. The company has already started preparing the drilling site. The projected depth is 3314 meters - Koretsky wrote on Facebook.

Initial oil production is expected to reach 26.5 tons per day.

According to Koretsky, this is the first of 30 wells that Ukrnafta plans to start drilling using its own drilling equipment in 2024.

Drilling will start in the near future.

