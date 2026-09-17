Dovbyk and Andriievskyi withdraw from the national team due to injuries — who will replace the players

Due to injuries, forward Artem Dovbyk of Italian club "Bologna" and midfielder Oleksandr Andrievskyi of Zhytomyr-based "Polissia" have withdrawn from Ukraine's national football team. UNN reports this with reference to the UAF.

Details

There have been changes to Ukraine's national team squad. Artem Dovbyk has withdrawn due to an injury sustained at his club, while appendicitis will prevent Oleksandr Andrievskyi from joining the national team - the UAF said in a statement.

In their place, head coach Andrea Mald era called up two footballers from the reserve list: "Dynamo" midfielder Oleksandr Pikhalionok and "Polissia" forward Ihor Krasnopi r.

Addition

Ukraine head coach Andrea Maldera announced the squad of the senior team that will prepare for the 2026/2027 Nations League matches against Hungary and Georgia.

The first call-ups went to winger Maksym Khlan of Poland's "Górnik," Artem Stepanov of the Netherlands' "Utrecht," English "Lincoln" midfielder Ivan Varfolomieiev, and Cherkasy-based "LNZ" defender Oleksandr Drambaiev.

Ukraine will begin its Nations League campaign on September 25 with an away match against Hungary. Our national team has been drawn into Group B2 of the 2026/2027 Nations League, where, in addition to Hungary, Georgia and Northern Ireland will also compete. The tournament is linked to qualification for Euro 2028.

On September 28, Ukraine will also play Georgia away, while the next two matches will nominally be home fixtures:

October 2 - against Northern Ireland;

October 5 - against Hungary.

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