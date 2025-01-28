Donetsk region under occupants' fire: one person killed, four more wounded

The Russian army continues to attack Donetsk region, at least one person was killed and four wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"At least 1 person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of today's shelling in Donetsk region," said Filashkin.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, in Pokrovsk, Russians killed 1 person and wounded 2, damaging a car.

In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 2 high-rise buildings, 9 garages and a car were damaged.

In Donetsk region Russian troops kill two people, shoot at postal vehicle and wound driver in Pokrovsk