Donetsk region under occupants' fire: one person killed, four more wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and four wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Residential buildings, garages and cars were damaged in Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka.
The Russian army continues to attack Donetsk region, at least one person was killed and four wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
"At least 1 person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of today's shelling in Donetsk region," said Filashkin.
Details
According to the head of the RMA, in Pokrovsk, Russians killed 1 person and wounded 2, damaging a car.
In Kostyantynivka, 2 people were injured, 2 high-rise buildings, 9 garages and a car were damaged.
In Donetsk region Russian troops kill two people, shoot at postal vehicle and wound driver in Pokrovsk28.01.25, 12:53 • 26735 views