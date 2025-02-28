Donetsk region under fire: 3 people killed and 7 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupants launched 3269 attacks in Donetsk region, killing 3 people and wounding 7. 15 settlements came under fire, 141 civilian objects were damaged.
This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, 15 settlements were under fire: the towns of Bilozerske, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the villages of Andriivka-Klevtsove (Iskra), Zelenyi Hai, Nova Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiyivka, Torske, and Fedorivka. The shelling damaged 141 civilian objects, including 76 residential buildings.
Recall
On February 27, it was reported that Russian troops conducted 3,456 attacks on the front line and residential areas in Donetsk region over the day. The shelling of seven settlements killed 7 people and injured 11 others. On February 26, the enemy fired on seven localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Siversk, and the villages of Bahatyr, Dovha Balka, and Illinivka.