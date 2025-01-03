Donetsk region: Russians attacked Kramatorsk at night, killed a man in Chasovyi Yar

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152135 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129923 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137356 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135611 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174012 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111188 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166299 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104550 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133576 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132667 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53977 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102253 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152141 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174015 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166301 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132667 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143774 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135334 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152453 views
Donetsk region: Russians attacked Kramatorsk at night, killed a man in Chasovyi Yar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26585 views

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, destroying part of a residential building. Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 37 civilian objects.

Russian troops struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night, attacking 9 settlements in the region over the past day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Night attack on Kramatorsk: the enemy hit a four-story residential building. The shelling destroyed the entrance from the fourth to the second floor. A fire broke out," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

Rescuers, as indicated, promptly evacuated 5 residents from the adjacent entrance and eliminated the fire with an area of 370 square meters. The work at the site of the hit has been completed. "Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the SES said.

According to the Donetsk regional police, police recorded 2,300 Russian attacks on the front line and residential areas in the region over the last day. The enemy attacked 9 settlements in Donetsk region - the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolayivka, Chasiv Yar, Drobysheve, and the villages of Pervoe Travnya, Sribne, and Stinky. 37 civilian objects were destroyed, including 29 residential buildings:

  • In Chasovyi Yar, Russians killed a civilian with a drone drop.
    • The occupiers dropped 2 FAB-250 bombs on Mykolaivka, damaging 6 apartment buildings and 7 private houses, a hospital, a housing office, and a power line.
      • As a result of the artillery shelling of Lyman, 7 private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, and a motorcycle were damaged.
        • Kramatorsk was shelled by Russia with drones - three apartment buildings were damaged.
          • In Kostyantynivka, enemy shells damaged 4 apartment buildings.
            • One apartment building was damaged in Droysheve, and one private house in Stinky.
              • Infrastructure facilities were damaged in the villages of Sribne and Pervoe Maydan.

                60 out of 93 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine03.01.25, 09:19 • 25007 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                War
                state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
                ukraineUkraine
                kramatorskKramatorsk
                donetskDonetsk

