Donetsk region: Russians attacked Kramatorsk at night, killed a man in Chasovyi Yar

Russian troops struck Kramatorsk in Donetsk region at night, attacking 9 settlements in the region over the past day, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Night attack on Kramatorsk: the enemy hit a four-story residential building. The shelling destroyed the entrance from the fourth to the second floor. A fire broke out," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

Rescuers, as indicated, promptly evacuated 5 residents from the adjacent entrance and eliminated the fire with an area of 370 square meters. The work at the site of the hit has been completed. "Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the SES said.

According to the Donetsk regional police, police recorded 2,300 Russian attacks on the front line and residential areas in the region over the last day. The enemy attacked 9 settlements in Donetsk region - the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolayivka, Chasiv Yar, Drobysheve, and the villages of Pervoe Travnya, Sribne, and Stinky. 37 civilian objects were destroyed, including 29 residential buildings:

In Chasovyi Yar, Russians killed a civilian with a drone drop.

The occupiers dropped 2 FAB-250 bombs on Mykolaivka, damaging 6 apartment buildings and 7 private houses, a hospital, a housing office, and a power line.

As a result of the artillery shelling of Lyman, 7 private houses, an outbuilding, a garage, and a motorcycle were damaged.

Kramatorsk was shelled by Russia with drones - three apartment buildings were damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, enemy shells damaged 4 apartment buildings.

One apartment building was damaged in Droysheve, and one private house in Stinky.

Infrastructure facilities were damaged in the villages of Sribne and Pervoe Maydan.

