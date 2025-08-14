Donetsk Oblast urged to save electricity and evacuate from dangerous areas

The authorities of Donetsk region ask residents of the region to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours and remind them of daily free evacuation, which saves lives during constant shelling. This was reported by the head of the OMA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

In Donetsk region, local authorities urge residents of the region to be responsible in their use of electricity, especially in the morning and evening hours, to avoid overloading power grids and prevent possible blackouts.

According to energy experts, as of August 14, Ukraine's energy system is stable, and no planned blackouts are expected. At the same time, Russian troops do not stop shelling critical infrastructure facilities, which is why specialists are repairing damaged energy facilities. An additional factor in the increased load on the networks was the heat, which forced Ukrainians to actively use air conditioners and fans.

The head of the Donetsk OMA, Vadym Filashkin, also reminded that evacuation from the region continues daily and is organized and free.

This is not an escape, but a concern for the safety of your family. By leaving now, you can avoid the danger of shelling, get housing, assistance with payments, medical support, and a chance to rebuild your life in safe conditions – Filashkin emphasized.

According to the head of the OMA, specialized transport is provided for seriously ill people and people with disabilities. Evacuees are accompanied by volunteers and medics, who help with belongings, resettlement, and document processing.

The authorities of Donetsk region have started mandatory evacuation of more than a thousand children from 13 settlements due to the threat of hostilities. This applies to the Bilozerska and Dobropilska communities.