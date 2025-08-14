Donetsk Oblast urged to save electricity and evacuate from dangerous areas

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
11:53 AM • 2430 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 16838 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 59158 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 37175 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 36150 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 35015 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 35368 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 43619 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43334 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41530 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 8208 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 39997 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 41312 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 17946 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 19315 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 59164 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 177480 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 151161 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 140364 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 150227 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 19717 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 35658 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 57404 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 110152 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 126145 views
Actual
The Times
Fox News
World War II
Diia (service)
Pistol

Donetsk Oblast urged to save electricity and evacuate from dangerous areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The authorities of Donetsk Oblast are asking residents to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours. They also remind about the daily free evacuation, which saves lives during constant shelling.

Donetsk Oblast urged to save electricity and evacuate from dangerous areas

The authorities of Donetsk region ask residents of the region to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours and remind them of daily free evacuation, which saves lives during constant shelling. This was reported by the head of the OMA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

In Donetsk region, local authorities urge residents of the region to be responsible in their use of electricity, especially in the morning and evening hours, to avoid overloading power grids and prevent possible blackouts.

According to energy experts, as of August 14, Ukraine's energy system is stable, and no planned blackouts are expected. At the same time, Russian troops do not stop shelling critical infrastructure facilities, which is why specialists are repairing damaged energy facilities. An additional factor in the increased load on the networks was the heat, which forced Ukrainians to actively use air conditioners and fans.

The head of the Donetsk OMA, Vadym Filashkin, also reminded that evacuation from the region continues daily and is organized and free.

This is not an escape, but a concern for the safety of your family. By leaving now, you can avoid the danger of shelling, get housing, assistance with payments, medical support, and a chance to rebuild your life in safe conditions 

– Filashkin emphasized.

According to the head of the OMA, specialized transport is provided for seriously ill people and people with disabilities. Evacuees are accompanied by volunteers and medics, who help with belongings, resettlement, and document processing.

Recall

The authorities of Donetsk region have started mandatory evacuation of more than a thousand children from 13 settlements due to the threat of hostilities. This applies to the Bilozerska and Dobropilska communities.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine