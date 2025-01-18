Donald Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrencies at the beginning of his presidency

In the first days of his presidency, US President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue decrees establishing a cryptocurrency advisory council and making cryptocurrency a national policy priority.

This is reported by Business AM, UNN.

According to media reports, after Trump received the support of businessmen during his election campaign, he promised to become a “crypto president.” The newly elected US president is expected to issue a decree establishing a cryptocurrency advisory council.

According to the information, Trump plans to issue an executive order to establish a cryptocurrency council to help the government advise the government on practices favorable to this market. This body may consist of up to 20 members.

Trump's advisors also discussed using the executive order to force the SEC, the US capital markets regulator, to repeal a 2022 rule known as “SAB 121” that would have resulted in very high costs for companies, especially banks, holding cryptocurrencies.

In addition, it is reported that Donald Trump plans to make cryptocurrency a national policy priority through an executive order. This decision will elevate cryptocurrency to a position of national importance from the first day of Trump's presidency. The corresponding prioritization is intended to ensure the industry's influence and representation in the government.

Donald Trump plans to create the Internal Revenue Service on January 20, when takes office. The new agency will collect duties, taxes, and other revenues from foreign sources.