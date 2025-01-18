Donald Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrencies at the beginning of his presidency

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102032 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102671 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110660 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135121 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104474 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137880 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103849 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113498 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122584 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 79231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117688 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52961 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56097 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135123 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158670 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 56102 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122586 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141140 views
Donald Trump plans to create an advisory council on cryptocurrencies at the beginning of his presidency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35526 views

Donald Trump plans to create a cryptocurrency advisory council at the beginning of his presidency. The new body will have up to 20 members and will assist the government in formulating favorable policies for the crypto market.

In the first days of his presidency, US President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue decrees establishing a cryptocurrency advisory council and making cryptocurrency a national policy priority.

This is reported by Business AM, UNN.

Details

According to media reports, after Trump received the support of businessmen during his election campaign, he promised to become a “crypto president.” The newly elected US president is expected to issue a decree establishing a cryptocurrency advisory council.

According to the information, Trump plans to issue an executive order to establish a cryptocurrency council to help the government advise the government on practices favorable to this market. This body may consist of up to 20 members.

Trump's advisors also discussed using the executive order to force the SEC, the US capital markets regulator, to repeal a 2022 rule known as “SAB 121” that would have resulted in very high costs for companies, especially banks, holding cryptocurrencies. 

In addition, it is reported that Donald Trump plans to make cryptocurrency a national policy priority through an executive order. This decision will elevate cryptocurrency to a position of national importance from the first day of Trump's presidency. The corresponding prioritization is intended to ensure the industry's influence and representation in the government.

Recall  

Donald Trump plans to create the Internal Revenue Service on January 20, when takes office. The new agency will collect duties, taxes, and other revenues from foreign sources. 

Alina Volianska

donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

