Dodge driver hits 13-year-old boy near Kyiv: teenager hospitalized
In Brovary , the driver of a Dodge hit a 13-year-old boy who was crossing the roadway, UNN reports, citing the police of Kyiv region.
Details
According to law enforcement, the accident occurred on July 1 in Brovary on Simon Petliura Street.
"It is preliminarily known that a 41-year-old driver of a Dodge hit a 13-year-old boy who was crossing the roadway," the statement said
According to law enforcement, the minor was injured and hospitalized.
