Documentary about SBU snipers "Bakhmut. The Road of Life"

The new documentary film "Bakhmut. The Road of Life" tells how the snipers of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" fought for the "Road of Life" near Bakhmut in the spring of 2023. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Special Forces, together with the Defense Forces, held this important logistics artery for a long time to gain time to regroup troops and prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukraine.

Our Defense Forces did everything possible and impossible to hold the Bakhmut fortress. The Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine was actively working with them. As part of small tactical groups, our snipers covered the military in that area said SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk.

The Special Forces also performed counter-sniper and counter-sabotage work for the Armed Forces near Bakhmut and adjusted fire for the Armed Forces.

A documentary about the medics of the SSU's Specialized Center "A" who saved the lives of defenders on the front line