Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack Dnipro district with a missile
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile hit Dniprovsky district, no casualties were reported; Synelnykivka and Nikopol were also hit, with infrastructure damaged, but no casualties were reported.
Russian occupants attacked Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovska oblast with a rocket. However, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
The enemy fired a missile at Dniprovsky district. There were no casualties.
Details
According to the head of the JFO, it was noisy in Synelnyk district on Friday. An agricultural enterprise was damaged by an enemy shell. It is noted that people were not injured.
In addition, the Russian invaders shelled Nikopol with artillery three times. As a result of this attack, the city's utility company was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties there either.
Recall
The day before, the Russian military once again attacked Nikopol district with drone strikes. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community came under attack.