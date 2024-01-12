Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack Dnipro district with a missile

Russian occupants attacked Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovska oblast with a rocket. However, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

The enemy fired a missile at Dniprovsky district. There were no casualties. - Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the JFO, it was noisy in Synelnyk district on Friday. An agricultural enterprise was damaged by an enemy shell. It is noted that people were not injured.

In addition, the Russian invaders shelled Nikopol with artillery three times. As a result of this attack, the city's utility company was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties there either.

Number of enemy assaults on the left bank of Dnipro river decreased four times - Humeniuk

Recall

The day before, the Russian military once again attacked Nikopol district with drone strikes. Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community came under attack.