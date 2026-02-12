Dnipro under enemy shelling: houses and cars damaged

On the night of Thursday, February 12, the enemy attacked Dnipro. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, private houses and cars in one of the city's districts were damaged.

A fire broke out. Preliminary, there were no casualties. The attack continues. Stay in safe places - Hanzha called.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about UAV groups heading to Dnipro from the west and south.

Recall

The day before, as a result of enemy attacks on Synelnykivshchyna, Dnipropetrovsk region, four people died, and three were injured.

