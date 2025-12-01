Dnipro hit by Russian missile attack: 3 dead, 8 injured

$42.270.07
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 2254 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 11546 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 10725 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 18712 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 34138 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 47075 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 40774 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 41869 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38653 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Kovalenko: Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine and annex territories as long as Putin is in powerDecember 1, 01:41 AM
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 11553 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 102891 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM
Dnipro hit by Russian missile attack: 3 dead, 8 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Dnipro was hit by a missile attack, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries. All services are working at the scene.

Dnipro hit by Russian missile attack: 3 dead, 8 injured

Dnipro suffered a Russian missile attack, with three dead and 8 injured currently reported, said acting head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Haivanenko reported a "missile attack on Dnipro" at approximately 10:30 AM.

All services are working at the site of the missile attack in Dnipro. As of now, three dead and 8 injured are known.

- Haivanenko later stated.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro