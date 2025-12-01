Dnipro hit by Russian missile attack: 3 dead, 8 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Dnipro was hit by a missile attack, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries. All services are working at the scene.
Dnipro suffered a Russian missile attack, with three dead and 8 injured currently reported, said acting head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Haivanenko reported a "missile attack on Dnipro" at approximately 10:30 AM.
All services are working at the site of the missile attack in Dnipro. As of now, three dead and 8 injured are known.
To be continued...