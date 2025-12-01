Dnipro hit by Russian missile attack: 3 dead, 8 injured

Dnipro suffered a Russian missile attack, with three dead and 8 injured currently reported, said acting head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Haivanenko reported a "missile attack on Dnipro" at approximately 10:30 AM.

All services are working at the site of the missile attack in Dnipro. As of now, three dead and 8 injured are known. - Haivanenko later stated.

To be continued...