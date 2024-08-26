Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam blocked in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack

Traffic on the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhya region will be blocked due to the security situation, explosions were heard in the region again, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, reports UNN.

Due to the security situation, traffic on the DniproHES dam will be closed for some time. Please stay safe! - Fedorov wrote.

Fedorov also said that explosions occurred again in Zaporizhzhya region.