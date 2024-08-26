Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam blocked in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the security situation, traffic across the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia region has been temporarily blocked. Explosions were heard in the region again, as reported by RMA Chairman Ivan Fedorov.
Due to the security situation, traffic on the DniproHES dam will be closed for some time. Please stay safe!
Fedorov also said that explosions occurred again in Zaporizhzhya region.