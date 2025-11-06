Dmytro Kuleba proposed to his beloved Svitlana Paveletska: what she answered

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba proposed to his beloved, Svitlana Paveletska. In a video circulating online, the young woman announced that she is ready to become the ex-minister's wife, UNN reports.

In the video, smiling Dmytro Kuleba and Svitlana Paveletska smile and talk about the moment when the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed to his beloved.

I proposed to Sveta, and she said "Yes" - said the former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After that, Svitlana showed her hand with a ring and noted that she thought for one second during the proposal.

There was a small pause from her, but everything ended well - emphasized Dmytro Kuleba.

Earlier, Kuleba hinted at his intentions in the show "Morning in a Big City." The host asked if he still saw no point in official marriage. Kuleba replied that he and his beloved had discussed such a possibility, and in general, he was increasingly changing his mind.

When asked if the ex-minister was ready to take this step in the future, Kuleba smiled and replied that the host was spoiling his surprise. After these words, a joint address from Kuleba and Paveletska to her appeared: "I gave you an interview and asked you not to ruin one surprise. So, while you are editing there, this surprise happened. I proposed to Sveta."

Until 2022, Dmytro Kuleba was married to Yevhenia Kuleba, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council. They had two children - a son Yehor and a daughter Lyubov.

After their divorce, there were rumors about his affair with businesswoman Svitlana Paveletska, co-founder of the Knyholav publishing house and co-owner of a PR agency. They first confirmed their relationship in 2023.

41-year-old Paveletska was born in Odesa. In early 2020, she headed the communication office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The woman is also divorced and raising a son from a previous marriage, Oleksandr.

