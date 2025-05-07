$41.450.15
Publications
Exclusives
Disney Plans to Open New, Most Technologically Advanced Theme Park in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Walt Disney Opens New Theme Park and Resort in Abu Dhabi. This will be the company's seventh and most technologically advanced park, the first in the Middle East, with an investment of $60 billion.

Disney Plans to Open New, Most Technologically Advanced Theme Park in Abu Dhabi

Walt Disney is opening a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi. It will be the company's seventh and most technologically advanced global resort and the first in the Middle East. This was reported by UNN with reference to Hollywood Reporter.

Details

In an interview with the publication, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro stated that the new park and resort will be the company's most modern location and will also be its most technologically advanced park.

Every time we have the opportunity to build from scratch, with all the changes in the technological sphere and the advantages that the technological sphere offers us now, we will strive for full power. This will give us the opportunity to tell our stories in more exciting, flexible and dynamic ways that Walt probably dreamed of back in 1955.

- says D'Amaro.

He also added that since this will be the company's seventh and newest park, "it will be the most technologically advanced."

We can do so much, whether it's with a character like Mickey or something from Marvel, we'll have the opportunity to re-engage our fans with these stories in new and unique ways.

- explained the head of Disney Experiences.

The publication notes that the exact opening time of the park will be announced later. 

The park will be fully funded by a holding company from the UAE

The new theme park in Abu Dhabi will also differ in that it will have a different business model: the development, construction and management will be handled by the UAE-based holding company Miral, which deals with entertainment and tourism, and Disney Imagineers will manage the creative design and operational supervision. That is, Miral will fully finance and build the project and eventually manage the park under Disney's supervision. D'Amaro emphasized that "we will certainly ensure operational excellence so that when you enter one of these parks, you know it's a Disney theme park."

The park will be built on Yas Island, which Miral is developing with entertainment venues, hotels and restaurants, and will be located right on the waterfront.

We will be able to draw water and play with it in a completely new and unique way

– D'Amaro hints at new attractions.

The head of Disney explains the choice of contractor by the fact that Miral is a professional company and cooperation with them is extremely comfortable.

We are very confident that in this part of the world, with this partner, this is an appropriate business arrangement

– he added.

The Miral Group also developed Ferrari World, SeaWorld and the Warner Bros. World indoor amusement park on Yas Island.

What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination, an experience that will inspire generations in the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will cherish forever.

- said His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral.

Why Abu Dhabi

D'Amaro explained that Disney aims to give the experience of its parks to a completely new audience. 

There is an almost insatiable demand for the Disney experience, and for every theme park visitor we have today, there are 10 more fans who want to experience Disney but have never had the opportunity.

- he says.

He also explained the choice of location for the new park by the fact that Abu Dhabi is an international crossroads. He added that a third of the world's population is within a four-hour flight of the future park.

Today, 120 million passengers fly through Abu Dhabi and Dubai alone. And that number will only grow

- he noted.

Additionally

Disney doesn't often create new theme parks. The last one was Shanghai Disney, which welcomed its first guests in 2016.

Disney has allocated $60 billion to expand theme parks over the next decade, and also plans to open many new areas and attractions based on Disney intellectual property around the world.

Disney earned over $87 million on "Snow White" despite criticism24.03.25, 12:14 • 42089 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Abu Dhabi
