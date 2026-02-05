Discussed methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities: Umerov on negotiations in the UAE

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a truce and monitoring the cessation of hostilities. This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, head of the Ukrainian delegation, according to UNN.

On February 4-5, delegations from the United States of America, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation held their second trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions were constructive and focused on ways to create conditions for achieving lasting peace. - Umerov wrote.

He noted that the delegations reached an agreement according to which Russia and Ukraine would carry out a mutual release of 157 prisoners of war each. This is the first exchange in the last five months.

Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause

Over two days, the delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a truce and monitoring the cessation of hostilities. The delegations agreed to inform their respective capitals and continue trilateral talks in the coming weeks. - Umerov added.

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelensky after the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.