Discussed methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities: Umerov on negotiations in the UAE

Exclusive
03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

03:05 PM
February 5, 10:05 AM
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
February 4, 11:15 AM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
February 3, 02:37 PM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
February 3, 02:17 PM
Discussed methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities: Umerov on negotiations in the UAE

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. The parties discussed ending the war, monitoring the ceasefire, and agreed on a prisoner exchange.

Discussed methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities: Umerov on negotiations in the UAE

Over two days, delegations from the US, Ukraine, and Russia held trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a truce and monitoring the cessation of hostilities. This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, head of the Ukrainian delegation, according to UNN.

On February 4-5, delegations from the United States of America, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation held their second trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions were constructive and focused on ways to create conditions for achieving lasting peace.

- Umerov wrote.

He noted that the delegations reached an agreement according to which Russia and Ukraine would carry out a mutual release of 157 prisoners of war each. This is the first exchange in the last five months.

Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
05.02.26, 15:04

Over two days, the delegations held extensive discussions on remaining unresolved issues, including methods for implementing a truce and monitoring the cessation of hostilities. The delegations agreed to inform their respective capitals and continue trilateral talks in the coming weeks.

- Umerov added.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation is preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelensky after the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine