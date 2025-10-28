$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 42236 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 66125 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 79556 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 64277 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 65810 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42442 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 44352 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37704 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35500 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29418 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Exclusive
Exclusive
Discrediting EU and US sanctions and new nuclear threats: the CPD predicted the directions of Kremlin propaganda in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts that in the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus on discrediting EU and US sanctions, as well as new nuclear threats. Narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions and Russia's military superiority are expected to be promoted.

Discrediting EU and US sanctions and new nuclear threats: the CPD predicted the directions of Kremlin propaganda in November

In the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus its main efforts on campaigns to discredit EU and US sanctions and new nuclear threats against Western countries. This forecast was published by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

They expect an intensification of narratives promoting the idea that sanctions "do not affect" the Russian economy in any way, but only "harm Europeans and Americans themselves."

In addition, an open campaign of escalating nuclear threats is expected, within which the idea of Russia's allegedly "unprecedented" military superiority, primarily of the nuclear triad forces, will be promoted.

- the CCD believes.

They also predict an intensification of campaigns accusing the EU and the US of disrupting peace negotiations, increased discrediting of the activities of the Coalition of the Willing, the spread of manipulations around Ukraine's state budget for 2026, the continuation of the "Black Winter" intimidation campaign, and so on.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Russia plans to increase propaganda spending by 54% in 2026. This comes against the backdrop of cuts in military spending and funding for state programs, including healthcare.

Poisoned by Russian propaganda: Sybiha responds to Orban's statements on Ukraine's sovereignty29.09.25, 20:40 • 7977 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
European Union
United States
Ukraine