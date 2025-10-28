Discrediting EU and US sanctions and new nuclear threats: the CPD predicted the directions of Kremlin propaganda in November

In the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus its main efforts on campaigns to discredit EU and US sanctions and new nuclear threats against Western countries. This forecast was published by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

They expect an intensification of narratives promoting the idea that sanctions "do not affect" the Russian economy in any way, but only "harm Europeans and Americans themselves."

In addition, an open campaign of escalating nuclear threats is expected, within which the idea of Russia's allegedly "unprecedented" military superiority, primarily of the nuclear triad forces, will be promoted. - the CCD believes.

They also predict an intensification of campaigns accusing the EU and the US of disrupting peace negotiations, increased discrediting of the activities of the Coalition of the Willing, the spread of manipulations around Ukraine's state budget for 2026, the continuation of the "Black Winter" intimidation campaign, and so on.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Russia plans to increase propaganda spending by 54% in 2026. This comes against the backdrop of cuts in military spending and funding for state programs, including healthcare.

