Director Bilous returns to the Young Theater after the harassment scandal
Andriy Bilous, who was accused of harassment, is returning to work at the Young Theater. He was previously suspended, and the police launched a criminal investigation under the article "sexual violence".
Director Andriy Bilous is returning to his duties after being suspended from his job at the "Young Theater", who is accused of harassment. Tamara Trunova, the chief director of the Theater on the Left Bank of the Dnipro, announced this on Facebook , writes UNN.
In January of this year, Andriy Bilous, a teacher at KNUTKiT and director of the "Young Theater", was suspended from work due to accusations of harassment of students.
The National Police has launched a criminal proceedings under the article "sexual violence" regarding the actions of a teacher at the Kyiv National University named after Karpenko-Kary and director of the Young Theater Andriy Bilous.