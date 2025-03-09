"Diplomacy will be strong only in strong frontline positions" - Zelensky before talks in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky announced negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia from March 10 to 12. He also reported on the main directions of fighting in the Donetsk and Kursk regions and expectations regarding arms supplies from Western partners.
The main areas of fighting currently are the Donetsk region and the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement after a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.
Details
The head of state also noted that "diplomacy will be strong only on strong front-line positions."
Poland is preparing support packages and continues to participate in the Czech initiative regarding ammunition. Germany – we expect acceleration in the supply of air defense systems, IRIS-T systems, and ammunition for them
He also shared details about tomorrow's visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Saudi Arabia.
"Today, the meeting of our teams in Saudi Arabia – Ukraine and the United States – has become even more prepared. We hope for results, and this concerns both the approach to peace and the continuation of support," - summarized the President.
Reminder
In Saudi Arabia, from March 10-12, negotiations between the American and Ukrainian delegations are to take place. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, indicated that the Ukrainian side is preparing for an important diplomatic week.
We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian interests are taken into account: Zelensky on the upcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia08.03.25, 20:40 • 31568 views