"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the release of the last group of Israeli hostages, who had been held by the Hamas group for over two years, and hopes for their speedy recovery after the inhumane suffering they endured. This is stated on the ministry's website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations and considers the holding of civilians as hostages unacceptable.

We are convinced that the release of hostages should be the first important step in reaching final agreements on the settlement of the Middle East conflict - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine reaffirms its support for international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

We note the key role of US President Donald Trump's peacekeeping efforts in achieving this historic agreement, as well as the role of all countries that supported its implementation - the ministry stressed.

As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is precisely such diplomacy of strength and determination that is capable of ending wars and restoring peace.

"We hope that in the case of Russia's war against Ukraine, sufficient international pressure can be applied to the aggressor state Russia to stop the killings and restore security and peace for our state and all of Europe," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed the transfer of the second group of 13 released Hamas hostages. In total, 20 people have been transferred to Israel, completing the release of all planned hostages.

In turn, Israel released 1968 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, some sent to the West Bank, others to the Gaza Strip. This happened in exchange for the return of 20 live hostages held by Hamas.

"It took 3,000 years": Trump signed the final ceasefire agreement in Gaza