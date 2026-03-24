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"Diia", "Mriya" and AI development center - Olena Zelenska presented Ukraine's digital achievements at Melania Trump's summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

The First Lady arrived in the US for the summit of the global coalition for nurturing the future. She spoke about the successes of Diia, Mriya, and the implementation of artificial intelligence.

"Diia", "Mriya" and AI development center - Olena Zelenska presented Ukraine's digital achievements at Melania Trump's summit

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in the United States of America at the invitation of US First Lady Melania Trump to participate in the two-day summit of the global coalition "Nurturing the Future Together," UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

As reported by the Presidential Office, the global coalition was launched by the First Lady of the United States during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly to unite countries around empowering children through education and technology. Representatives from 45 countries and 28 technology companies are participating in the summit.

Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian children05.02.26, 05:05 • 17310 views

"Ukraine has something to share here. I won't exaggerate if I say: besides the resilience of our people, it is digital systems that help us stand strong," emphasized the wife of the President of Ukraine during her address to the summit participants.

In particular, Olena Zelenska spoke about the concept of "State in a smartphone" – a vision implemented through the Ukrainian state service "Diia."

"When millions of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes, when physical infrastructure was destroyed, the state and its services remained with people in their phones. That is why "Diia" was included in TIME's list of the best inventions of the year," the First Lady noted.

She also highlighted the "Diia.Osvita" platform, where one can freely acquire knowledge about digital literacy, data management, online safety, and cyber hygiene.

Melania Trump helped return Ukrainian children home for the third time12.02.26, 20:04 • 4455 views

In addition, Ukraine operates the "Mriia" ecosystem, created at the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is a single digital educational platform for students, parents, and teachers that combines all key learning elements in one environment: from educational materials and schedules to communication and assessment. Every fourth educational institution in the country is already connected to "Mriia," and kindergartens are starting to connect to "Mriia.Doshkillia."

According to Olena Zelenska, artificial intelligence is already part of Ukrainian digital solutions. In 2025, Ukraine established the national center for artificial intelligence development, WINWIN AI Center of Excellence, which works on integrating AI into key state spheres.

"We join Mrs. Trump's initiative and see it as an important step to elevate the topic of child development and education to a global level and unite countries around shared responsibility," concluded the President's wife.

Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US Ambassador26.02.26, 21:27 • 10123 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
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