Did an awful lot of good: Trump said he would probably go to heaven

US President Donald Trump said he "should get into heaven" and although he is not an ideal candidate, he "did a hell of a lot of good," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, the US President said that his past assumptions about not getting into heaven were actually a joke.

He accused the media of reporting his words about the afterlife verbatim, implying that his sense of irony was not conveyed in the reports.

The publication notes that this is a tactic Trump often uses when his comments cause an unexpected stir, trying to soften them without implying a possible caveat.

"I was just kidding," Trump said of his past comments.

"I really think I probably should get there (to heaven - ed.). I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I've done a hell of a lot of good for perfect people," the US President summarized.

