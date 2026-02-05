$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Did an awful lot of good: Trump said he would probably go to heaven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

US President Donald Trump said he would probably go to heaven because he had done a lot of good. He called his previous statements a joke, accusing the media of misinterpretation.

Did an awful lot of good: Trump said he would probably go to heaven

US President Donald Trump said he "should get into heaven" and although he is not an ideal candidate, he "did a hell of a lot of good," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, the US President said that his past assumptions about not getting into heaven were actually a joke.

He accused the media of reporting his words about the afterlife verbatim, implying that his sense of irony was not conveyed in the reports.

The publication notes that this is a tactic Trump often uses when his comments cause an unexpected stir, trying to soften them without implying a possible caveat.

"I was just kidding," Trump said of his past comments.

"I really think I probably should get there (to heaven - ed.). I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I've done a hell of a lot of good for perfect people," the US President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Donald Trump