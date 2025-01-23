ukenru
02:39 PM • 86555 views

11:57 AM • 100245 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 108172 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 111050 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131626 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103756 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135379 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103780 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113438 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116996 views

DiCaprio and Scorsese plan to team up for the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123689 views

20th Century has joined the film adaptation of Erik Larson's bestselling novel Devil in the White City. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are in talks to join the project as actor and director, respectively.

The 20th Century Film Company has joined the film adaptation of Erik Larson's bestseller The Devil in the White City, with Leonardo DiCaprio as actor and Martin Scorsese as director, Deadline reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The long-awaited film adaptation of Erik Larson's bestseller Devil in the White City just got a dose of adrenaline, as sources tell Deadline that 20th Century has joined the project, with Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to star and Martin Scorsese to direct," the publication writes.

DiCaprio and Scorsese will also produce along with others.

The sources add that there is currently no script for the film, which is based on Larson's classic nonfiction work.

DiCaprio and Scorsese had been developing the project for some time, and sources say they always felt the story resonated over the years and still does. DiCaprio acquired the rights to the book in 2010, and while the project has gone through various stages of development over the years (including a Hulu series adaptation that never materialized), insiders say that after meeting with 20th Century executives, all parties were ready to tell the story on a theatrical level.

