The government has changed the conditions for the destruction of substandard humanitarian aid: details

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for the removal from Ukraine or destruction of substandard and unsuitable for consumption goods (items) of humanitarian aid. The changes, taking into account the state of war, are reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

The Ministry of Social Policy explains the need to amend the Procedure approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated April 28, 2000 № 728 by the fact that during the state of war some humanitarian cargoes have lost quality or suitability for further use.

A number of humanitarian cargoes imported into Ukraine after the full-scale Russian invasion have already lost quality or suitability for further use due to improper storage conditions, damage during transportation, expiration date or other circumstances. The procedure did not take into account all the peculiarities associated with the state of war. As a result, the destruction (removal) of humanitarian aid goods was extremely difficult, and sometimes impossible – stated in the message of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Cabinet Resolution № 572 regulates the following changes in the procedure for the removal from Ukraine or destruction of substandard and unsuitable for consumption goods (items) of humanitarian aid:

the decision on destruction (removal) is made by local executive authorities – Kyiv city and regional state administrations (relevant military administrations in if they are formed);

a special commission that controls the destruction process (removal) of substandard/unfit for consumption humanitarian aid goods, is expanded – its composition should also include representatives of territorial bodies of the National Police, the State Tax Service and the State Consumer Service;

destruction is carried out by enterprises in the field of waste management that have a permit, and in the case of hazardous waste — a corresponding license, in compliance with all requirements of the legislation;

a new form of the act (appendix 2), which is drawn up on the fact of destruction (removal) of humanitarian aid. After the act is signed by all parties, the recipient of humanitarian aid uploads it to the Automated Humanitarian Aid Registration System (AS GD) – good.gov.ua when submitting the report.

Additionally

The algorithm of actions regulated by the changes to the Procedure for the removal from Ukraine or destruction of substandard and unsuitable for consumption goods (items) of humanitarian aid can be found on the website of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Important

The new Procedure does not apply to humanitarian aid in the form of medicines, medical devices, equipment received by organizations authorized by the Ministry of Health. In such cases, disposal is carried out in accordance with the procedure approved by the Ministry of Health. When submitting a report to the AS GD, the recipient of such assistance uploads an act of completed works (provided services), drawn up based on the results of the destruction (removal) of humanitarian aid, in any form.

