Despite the war: research showed improvement in reading and math scores in elementary school

In 2024, primary school students were able to raise their level of competence in mathematics and reading despite the difficult learning conditions during the full-scale invasion. In particular, boys showed better results in mathematics, while girls outperformed them in reading. This is evidenced by the results of the monitoring of the quality of primary education (ZZMYAPO-2024), conducted by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality, published by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Details

According to the monitoring results, there is a diverse dynamic in the formation of key competencies of fourth-graders. It is noted that students showed positive trends in mathematical competence. In particular, 85.4% overcame the basic threshold. This is better than the 2021 figure (83.9%), but they are inferior to the 2018 level (86.6%). The average score in mathematics is 201.8, which is also higher compared to 2021 (199.9).

Monitoring also showed that reading competence remains an area that requires additional attention. The basic threshold for reading was overcome by 82.3% of students, which is practically the same as the 2021 figure (82.5%), but significantly lower than the 2018 results (86.4%).

The average reading score is 200.3, which is slightly lower than the 2021 result (201.6).

"The decrease in reading scores may be due to the challenges faced by younger students as a result of the war. It is worth noting that the PISA study, conducted in 2022, also showed that students' reading literacy is the most sensitive to negative factors that affect the normal course of the educational process and cause emotional problems," the Ministry of Education and Science said.

A special innovation of the 2024 monitoring was the introduction of an assessment of natural science competence. The results of the first assessment show that 83.9% of students overcame the basic threshold, which is a good starting indicator.

Achievements in different groups of students

Data analysis revealed certain features in the educational achievements of different groups of students. In particular, there are gender characteristics in mathematics: boys show higher results - with an average score of 204.3 versus 199.7 for girls. 20.9% of boys and 14.5% of girls achieved a high level in mathematics. At the same time, girls traditionally show better results in reading.

Also, as in previous years, there are differences between students from urban and rural schools. Students of urban schools have an average score in mathematics - 203.7, while students of rural schools - 193.4. Students from large cities with a population of over 700,000 demonstrate particularly high results. Its average score is 215.6.

Interesting is the analysis of mathematics results by cognitive categories. Students coped best with tasks for knowledge - 74% of correct answers. Slightly lower results were shown in tasks for the application of knowledge - 59%, and the most difficulties arose with tasks for reasoning - 43%.

Summary

"In general, the monitoring results indicate the stabilization of the quality of primary education after the pandemic period, although the education system continues to function in difficult conditions. A high level of mathematical competence was demonstrated by 17.7% of students, reading - 15.8%, natural science - 15.9%, which creates a good basis for further education," the authors of the study noted.

Although the results of the current monitoring have not yet reached the level of 2018, there is, as indicated, a noticeable increase in some indicators compared to 2021. This indicates a gradual recovery of education despite the war. At the same time, there are areas for further improvement of primary education:

strengthening reading literacy;

reducing gaps in educational achievements between different groups of students;

supporting those who have difficulties in mastering basic competencies;

development of critical thinking skills.

Reference

Monitoring of the quality of primary education covered 10,904 students of the 4th grades from 407 educational institutions in 20 regions of the country. The study was not conducted in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, as well as in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

For the first time, students of the New Ukrainian School took part in the monitoring. Their educational path from the 1st to the end of the 4th grade took place entirely in crisis conditions: first the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the full-scale war. Therefore, it is incorrect to use the results of the study to assess the reform without reference to the conditions in which students have been forced to study for several years.

Supplement

The director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetiana Vakulenko, said that the return to the classic EIT is currently impossible due to the war.