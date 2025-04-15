Despite the war: research showed improvement in reading and math scores in elementary school

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14159 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12435 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17969 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27485 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59192 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56313 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33199 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59426 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106390 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164862 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14153 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47077 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59180 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56306 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164854 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20207 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20285 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21994 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23968 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26620 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Despite the war: research showed improvement in reading and math scores in elementary school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9218 views

In 2024, elementary school students improved their knowledge of mathematics and reading, despite the war. Boys are better at math, girls are better at reading, according to monitoring data.

Despite the war: research showed improvement in reading and math scores in elementary school

In 2024, primary school students were able to raise their level of competence in mathematics and reading despite the difficult learning conditions during the full-scale invasion. In particular, boys showed better results in mathematics, while girls outperformed them in reading. This is evidenced by the results of the monitoring of the quality of primary education (ZZMYAPO-2024), conducted by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality, published by the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Details

According to the monitoring results, there is a diverse dynamic in the formation of key competencies of fourth-graders. It is noted that students showed positive trends in mathematical competence. In particular, 85.4% overcame the basic threshold. This is better than the 2021 figure (83.9%), but they are inferior to the 2018 level (86.6%). The average score in mathematics is 201.8, which is also higher compared to 2021 (199.9).

Monitoring also showed that reading competence remains an area that requires additional attention. The basic threshold for reading was overcome by 82.3% of students, which is practically the same as the 2021 figure (82.5%), but significantly lower than the 2018 results (86.4%).

The average reading score is 200.3, which is slightly lower than the 2021 result (201.6).

"The decrease in reading scores may be due to the challenges faced by younger students as a result of the war. It is worth noting that the PISA study, conducted in 2022, also showed that students' reading literacy is the most sensitive to negative factors that affect the normal course of the educational process and cause emotional problems," the Ministry of Education and Science said.

A special innovation of the 2024 monitoring was the introduction of an assessment of natural science competence. The results of the first assessment show that 83.9% of students overcame the basic threshold, which is a good starting indicator.

More than 167 thousand participants registered for the master's and postgraduate studies27.05.24, 19:32 • 21103 views

Achievements in different groups of students

Data analysis revealed certain features in the educational achievements of different groups of students. In particular, there are gender characteristics in mathematics: boys show higher results - with an average score of 204.3 versus 199.7 for girls. 20.9% of boys and 14.5% of girls achieved a high level in mathematics. At the same time, girls traditionally show better results in reading.

Also, as in previous years, there are differences between students from urban and rural schools. Students of urban schools have an average score in mathematics - 203.7, while students of rural schools - 193.4. Students from large cities with a population of over 700,000 demonstrate particularly high results. Its average score is 215.6.

Interesting is the analysis of mathematics results by cognitive categories. Students coped best with tasks for knowledge - 74% of correct answers. Slightly lower results were shown in tasks for the application of knowledge - 59%, and the most difficulties arose with tasks for reasoning - 43%.

Summary

"In general, the monitoring results indicate the stabilization of the quality of primary education after the pandemic period, although the education system continues to function in difficult conditions. A high level of mathematical competence was demonstrated by 17.7% of students, reading - 15.8%, natural science - 15.9%, which creates a good basis for further education," the authors of the study noted.

Although the results of the current monitoring have not yet reached the level of 2018, there is, as indicated, a noticeable increase in some indicators compared to 2021. This indicates a gradual recovery of education despite the war. At the same time, there are areas for further improvement of primary education:

  • strengthening reading literacy;
    • reducing gaps in educational achievements between different groups of students;
      • supporting those who have difficulties in mastering basic competencies;
        • development of critical thinking skills.

          Reference

          Monitoring of the quality of primary education covered 10,904 students of the 4th grades from 407 educational institutions in 20 regions of the country. The study was not conducted in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson regions, as well as in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

          For the first time, students of the New Ukrainian School took part in the monitoring. Their educational path from the 1st to the end of the 4th grade took place entirely in crisis conditions: first the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the full-scale war. Therefore, it is incorrect to use the results of the study to assess the reform without reference to the conditions in which students have been forced to study for several years.

          Supplement

          The director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetiana Vakulenko, said that the return to the classic EIT is currently impossible due to the war.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          SocietyEducation
          Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Brent
          $65.25
          Bitcoin
          $83,936.60
          S&P 500
          $5,403.88
          Tesla
          $252.37
          Газ TTF
          $34.81
          Золото
          $3,320.24
          Ethereum
          $1,580.79