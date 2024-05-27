More than 167 thousand participants registered for the master's and postgraduate studies

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand potential participants have applied to the admission committees of higher education institutions and received exam sheets. This is reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, UNN reports.

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand potential participants have applied to the admissions offices of higher education institutions and received test papers. A total of 164,631 people have expressed a desire to take the Unified Entrance Exam at the testing centers to be set up in Ukraine, and 2,740 abroad - the statement said.

It is noted that those who plan to enter the specialties of Education/Pedagogy, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Journalism, Management and Administration, Public Administration and Management, International Relations, in addition to the EMI, must also pass a single professional entrance test. There is a rule for those wishing to take the USE: you cannot choose more than two USE subject tests.

For each participant who has received an examination paper, an information page "Office of the Participant of the Master's Entrance Examination" is created on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, which can be accessed by the number of the examination paper and the PIN code indicated in it. Until June 17, participants registered for the main session of the entrance exams will receive invitations-passes on their information pages, which will indicate the date, time and place of testing - add in the center.

The center indicates that the largest number of people registered for the specialty "Management and Administration" - 18969, "Pedagogy and Psychology" - 14449, and "Information Technology" - 11954.

Applicants can download the invitation to the National Multisubject Test with detailed information about the date, time and place of the NMT starting May 8.