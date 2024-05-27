ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

More than 167 thousand participants registered for the master's and postgraduate studies

More than 167 thousand participants registered for the master's and postgraduate studies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21063 views

As of May 27, more than 167,000 students have applied to university admissions committees for testing for master's and PhD programs

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand potential participants have applied to the admission committees of higher education institutions and received exam sheets. This is reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, UNN reports.

Details

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand potential participants have applied to the admissions offices of higher education institutions and received test papers. A total of 164,631 people have expressed a desire to take the Unified Entrance Exam at the testing centers to be set up in Ukraine, and 2,740 abroad

- the statement said.

It is noted that those who plan to enter the specialties of Education/Pedagogy, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Journalism, Management and Administration, Public Administration and Management, International Relations, in addition to the EMI, must also pass a single professional entrance test. There is a rule for those wishing to take the USE: you cannot choose more than two USE subject tests.

For each participant who has received an examination paper, an information page "Office of the Participant of the Master's Entrance Examination" is created on the website of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, which can be accessed by the number of the examination paper and the PIN code indicated in it. Until June 17, participants registered for the main session of the entrance exams will receive invitations-passes on their information pages, which will indicate the date, time and place of testing

 - add in the center.

The center indicates that the largest number of people registered for the specialty "Management and Administration" - 18969, "Pedagogy and Psychology" - 14449, and "Information Technology" - 11954.

Recall

Applicants can download the invitation to the National Multisubject Test with detailed information about the date, time and place of the NMT starting May 8.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

