Despite the New Year holidays: more than 700 Ukrainians applied to recruiting centers in a week

As of January 2025, Ukrainians are actively applying to recruitment centers for advice on joining the Defense Forces. Over the past week, 717 people have visited the centers. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and reported by UNN.

Details

As of January 2025, the centers provided 32,736 consultations, and 7,329 citizens registered as candidates for service in the Defense Forces. During the week, 717 citizens visited recruitment centers.

"Despite the New Year holidays, citizens were actively visiting recruitment centers to learn more about the conditions of enlistment. Currently, there are more than 10,000 vacancies in various military formations in recruitment centers across the country. This allows everyone who wants to join the Defense Forces to choose the specialty that best suits their professional abilities and skills," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

There are 47 recruitment centers across the country, with the most active in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia regions.