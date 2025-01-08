ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Denmark says Greenland could become independent but not a U.S. state

Denmark says Greenland could become independent but not a U.S. state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 27741 views

The Danish Foreign Minister said that Greenland may gain independence, but will not become part of the United States. This statement was made after Trump did not rule out a forceful seizure of the island.

Greenland could gain independence if its inhabitants want it, but is unlikely to become a US state. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said this on Wednesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out the possibility of using force to take control of the Arctic island, reports UNN citing Reuters.

“We fully recognize that Greenland has ambitions of its own. If they materialize, Greenland will become independent, although hardly with ambitions to become a federal state in the United States,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

He told reporters that heightened U.S. security concerns in the Arctic were justified after increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

“I don't think we are in a foreign policy crisis,” he said. “We are open to a dialogue with the Americans about how we can cooperate even more closely than we do now to ensure that American ambitions are realized.

Yet while Denmark itself downplayed the seriousness of Trump's threat to its territory, the returning president's openly stated ambitions to expand U.S. borders shook up European allies less than two weeks before he took office.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Europe will not allow other countries to attack its sovereign borders, although he does not believe the U.S. will invade.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed surprise at Trump's comments about Greenland and Canada, emphasizing that European partners unanimously support the inviolability of borders.

Context

Greenland's leader met with the Danish king in Copenhagen on Wednesday, a day after Trump's remarks pushed the fate of the mineral-rich and strategically important Danish-ruled island to the top of global headlines.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, said Tuesday that he would not rule out using military or economic measures to annex Greenland to the United States. On the same day, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. made a private visit to Greenland.

Greenland, which is part of NATO through Denmark's membership, is of strategic importance to the U.S. military and its ballistic missile early warning system because the shortest route from Europe to North America passes through the Arctic island.

The president-elect has signaled that he will pursue a more hawkish foreign policy that ignores traditional diplomatic formalities.

Greenland, the world's largest island, has been part of Denmark for 600 years, although its 57,000 people now manage their internal affairs independently. The island's government, led by Prime Minister Muthe Egede, seeks future independence.

