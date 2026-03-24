Denmark holds elections amid US dispute over Greenland

General elections are taking place in Denmark, against the backdrop of escalating relations with the United States due to President Donald Trump's statements regarding Greenland. The vote could determine the country's future political course amid external pressure. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Polling stations will open at 8:00 AM and operate until 8:00 PM, after which exit poll results are expected.

The ruling Social Democratic Party of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen leads in the polls. She announced early elections amid growing support after a diplomatic crisis related to Greenland.

We are entering difficult years – Frederiksen stated during the pre-election debates.

Impact of foreign policy

One of the key campaign themes was security and foreign policy. The issue of Greenland came into focus after Trump's statements about his intentions regarding the island.

Danish intelligence warns of threat of Russian and US interference in general elections in March

According to the Prime Minister, this topic will remain a priority for the new government, along with issues of energy independence and new international alliances.

Political prospects

Despite leading in the polls, the election outcome remains open due to the fragmented political system.

To form a government, Frederiksen will need to secure a parliamentary majority – either through expanding the coalition or returning to the left bloc.

12 parties are participating in the elections, and the seats of representatives from Greenland and the Faroe Islands are also taken into account.

Danish PM Frederiksen calls snap election after standoff with US threats over Greenland