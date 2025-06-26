$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 22323 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 28088 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 51525 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127168 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 69824 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157462 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71985 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63323 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67240 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Demanding "kickbacks" of 25 million: the case of the leaders of "Kyivzelenbud" has been sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The indictment against the leadership of KO "Kyivzelenbud" has been sent to court. Officials are accused of creating a criminal organization and extorting 15% "kickbacks" from entrepreneurs for signing acts of completed work, with at least UAH 25 million planned, and over UAH 3 million received.

Demanding "kickbacks" of 25 million: the case of the leaders of "Kyivzelenbud" has been sent to court

The indictment against the management of KO "Kyivzelenbud", who are accused of creating a criminal organization and extorting "kickbacks" from entrepreneurs in the amount of 15% of the contract value, has been submitted to court. According to the investigation, officials demanded at least 25 million Hryvnias, of which they managed to receive more than 3, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... the indictment against the general director of KO "Kyivzelenbud", his first deputy, and the deputy head of the capital investments department was sent to court.

– the prosecutors reported.

The Office added that the pre-trial investigation established that "the leaders of the communal association created a criminal organization," involving subordinates for "receiving 'kickbacks' from entrepreneurs in the amount of 15% of the total amount of funds transferred by the communal enterprise."

As indicated, within the framework of the corruption scheme in KO "Kyivzelenbud", entrepreneurs who concluded agreements with the communal association were immediately "offered" to hand over part of the funds – 15% of the amount – for signing acts of completed works.

At the same time, no one checked the actual scope and quality of the work. Those contractors who agreed to these terms subsequently received preferences – winning new tenders and continuing to work with "Kyivzelenbud."

However, entrepreneurs who refused to pay "kickbacks" were effectively blocked from concluding any new contracts.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, 10 cases were documented where officials demanded money, and 5 facts of direct receipt of bribes "for more than 3 million Hryvnias."

As stated in the Prosecutor's Office, "the total amount of 'kickbacks' that the members of the organization planned to receive for 2024 contracts, according to the pre-trial investigation, amounted to at least 25 million Hryvnias." This money was to be distributed among the officials of KO "Kyivzelenbud."

"They face up to thirteen years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities, with confiscation of property," the prosecutors added.

Reminder

As UNN reported, an organized group, including heads of private enterprises and officials of "Kyivzelenbud", are suspected of embezzling budget funds allocated for capital repairs and restoration of parks and squares in the capital.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
