Demanding "kickbacks" of 25 million: the case of the leaders of "Kyivzelenbud" has been sent to court

The indictment against the management of KO "Kyivzelenbud", who are accused of creating a criminal organization and extorting "kickbacks" from entrepreneurs in the amount of 15% of the contract value, has been submitted to court. According to the investigation, officials demanded at least 25 million Hryvnias, of which they managed to receive more than 3, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... the indictment against the general director of KO "Kyivzelenbud", his first deputy, and the deputy head of the capital investments department was sent to court. – the prosecutors reported.

The Office added that the pre-trial investigation established that "the leaders of the communal association created a criminal organization," involving subordinates for "receiving 'kickbacks' from entrepreneurs in the amount of 15% of the total amount of funds transferred by the communal enterprise."

As indicated, within the framework of the corruption scheme in KO "Kyivzelenbud", entrepreneurs who concluded agreements with the communal association were immediately "offered" to hand over part of the funds – 15% of the amount – for signing acts of completed works.

At the same time, no one checked the actual scope and quality of the work. Those contractors who agreed to these terms subsequently received preferences – winning new tenders and continuing to work with "Kyivzelenbud."

However, entrepreneurs who refused to pay "kickbacks" were effectively blocked from concluding any new contracts.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, 10 cases were documented where officials demanded money, and 5 facts of direct receipt of bribes "for more than 3 million Hryvnias."

As stated in the Prosecutor's Office, "the total amount of 'kickbacks' that the members of the organization planned to receive for 2024 contracts, according to the pre-trial investigation, amounted to at least 25 million Hryvnias." This money was to be distributed among the officials of KO "Kyivzelenbud."

"They face up to thirteen years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities, with confiscation of property," the prosecutors added.

