Demanded $5 million to close the case — lawyer detained in Kyiv

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv a lawyer who, according to the investigation, demanded USD 5 million for influencing law enforcement officers and closing a criminal proceeding. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General took part in the operation, UNN reports, citing the OPG.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect learned about an investigation into an entrepreneur who was abroad and whose residence had previously been searched. After that, through the businessman's acquaintances, he began spreading information about the alleged preparation of a notice of suspicion against him, his placement on an international wanted list and his extradition to Ukraine.

Later, the entrepreneur's representative contacted the lawyer. The lawyer assured him that he had the necessary connections and could fully resolve the situation: close the criminal proceeding, protect the businessman from liability and obtain a statement from his client that he had no claims. For this, the lawyer demanded USD 5 million. Of this amount, he proposed that USD 3.8 million be transferred in cash, and the remainder in the form of the businessman's land plots. The deal was to remain unofficial - the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

The suspect also claimed that he was already blocking the serving of the notice of suspicion, new searches and the suspension of the operations of two companies. According to the investigation, this was done in order to convince the client of his capabilities.

In the event of a refusal, he threatened to intensify procedural actions. In fact, he had no real influence on the situation. Investigators said the lawyer was detained immediately after receiving USD 3.8 million — more than UAH 168.9 million.

The suspect was served with a notice of suspicion of demanding and receiving an undue benefit for influencing the adoption of a decision by a person authorized to perform the functions of the state (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed pretrial detention on the suspect, setting bail at UAH 66 million 560 thousand. However, the prosecutor's office disagreed with the amount and appealed the ruling.

Previously

The SBU counterintelligence service detained an FSB assassin who, according to the investigation, was to carry out the contract killing of a prominent civic activist in the Kyiv region. According to the investigation, he is Hennadiy Druzenko, co-founder of the Mykola Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.