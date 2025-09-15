$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 21394 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 20978 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 25543 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 28324 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 59298 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 37437 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33008 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36538 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58941 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Defense Forces thwarted an enemy sabotage attempt in the Yampil area of Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The occupiers tried to infiltrate Yampil, disguised as civilians and using local residents as a "human shield." Units of the Defense Forces detected, blocked, and neutralized the enemy; Yampil remains under the full control of Ukrainian troops.

Defense Forces thwarted an enemy sabotage attempt in the Yampil area of Donetsk region

Russian occupiers tried to infiltrate the settlement of Yampil in Donetsk region, disguised as civilians and using local residents as a "human shield." This is reported by UNN with reference to the 11th Army Corps.

The enemy, in civilian clothes, disguised as civilians, tried to infiltrate the settlement of Yampil and conduct sabotage work in the rear of the Defense Forces. Separate enemy groups hid in private houses, basements, and other structures, using local residents as a "human shield."

- the post says.

Units of the Defense Forces carried out a complex of anti-terrorist measures, as a result of which the enemy was detected, blocked, and neutralized. Currently, Yampil and the surrounding territories are under the full control of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy failed to achieve any tactical results; all attempts to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the settlement were thwarted.

According to the military, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups, using natural conditions and civilian buildings. The monitoring of the situation continues.

Recall

Recently, according to Deep State, it became known that the enemy used gas pipes for the third time to advance groups, this time to enter Kupyansk through Oskil.

The Russians organized a logistics network with wheeled bunks and electric scooters, which allows them to reach the city in 4 days without losses.

Russians are not in Kupyansk, fighting is taking place on the outskirts - Head of the Military Administration13.09.25, 13:36 • 4475 views

Veronika Marchenko

