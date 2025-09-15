Defense Forces thwarted an enemy sabotage attempt in the Yampil area of Donetsk region

Russian occupiers tried to infiltrate the settlement of Yampil in Donetsk region, disguised as civilians and using local residents as a "human shield." This is reported by UNN with reference to the 11th Army Corps.

The enemy, in civilian clothes, disguised as civilians, tried to infiltrate the settlement of Yampil and conduct sabotage work in the rear of the Defense Forces. Separate enemy groups hid in private houses, basements, and other structures, using local residents as a "human shield." - the post says.

Units of the Defense Forces carried out a complex of anti-terrorist measures, as a result of which the enemy was detected, blocked, and neutralized. Currently, Yampil and the surrounding territories are under the full control of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy failed to achieve any tactical results; all attempts to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the settlement were thwarted.

According to the military, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups, using natural conditions and civilian buildings. The monitoring of the situation continues.

Recall

Recently, according to Deep State, it became known that the enemy used gas pipes for the third time to advance groups, this time to enter Kupyansk through Oskil.

The Russians organized a logistics network with wheeled bunks and electric scooters, which allows them to reach the city in 4 days without losses.

Russians are not in Kupyansk, fighting is taking place on the outskirts - Head of the Military Administration