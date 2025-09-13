There are no Russian occupiers in Kupyansk. Battles are indeed taking place on the outskirts. This was reported by the head of the Kupyansk City Military Administration, Andriy Besedin, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

In fact, DeepState is rushing. There are no Russians in Kupyansk. Battles are indeed taking place on the outskirts, this is a neighboring community. Very close to the city, but every day, almost every hour, we are in contact with our military. They are giving a worthy rebuff, fighting, although the enemy is throwing more and more forces to capture the city of Kupyansk. - Besedin stated.

According to him, the entire territory of the Kupyansk community, including the city of Kupyansk, is under the full control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation is indeed critical. It is critical in terms of infrastructure. There is no electricity, water, gas, the destruction is simply catastrophic. More than 95% of the city is destroyed or damaged. A large number of people still remain in the city, in the community – these are 1800 civilians in the community and 760 residents directly on the right bank of Kupyansk. - Besedin said.

The General Staff also reports that the situation in the city of Kupyansk and its surroundings is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the enemy continues to make attempts to accumulate on the northern outskirts of the city of Kupyansk. The exit from the pipeline, which the enemy used to move personnel to Kupyansk, is under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly to the city. - informs the General Staff.

It is noted that there are several pipelines in the Kupyansk area. Three out of four lines have already been damaged and flooded, the exit from the fourth is under the control of the defense forces.

"A counter-sabotage operation is being carried out in the city, and search and strike operations are being carried out around the city. Since the beginning of the operation, in two weeks, enemy losses amounted to 395 people, of which 288 were irreversible. On the approaches to Kupyansk, in the areas of the settlements of Radkivka and Holubivka, our soldiers neutralized a total of 265 Russians.

In the area of the city itself - another 128. In addition, enemy personnel are captured, replenishing the exchange fund and providing testimonies that will be used against the occupiers," the General Staff reports.

It is emphasized that the defensive operation in the Kupyansk direction continues.

Ukrainian units are taking the necessary measures to strengthen the stability of the defense and eliminate the enemy.

Addition

Deep State reported that the enemy used gas communications for the third time to advance its groups - this time to get into Kupyansk through Oskil. Special bunks and electric scooters allow the enemy to reach the city without significant losses.