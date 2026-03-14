Defense Forces hit Iskander launcher in Crimea, two radar stations and enemy command post - General Staff

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On the night of March 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a concentration area of a unit of the enemy's separate missile brigade, which is armed with an Iskander OTRK launcher, and also hit the Nebo-U radar, S-300 radar, and enemy command and observation post, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 14, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a concentration area of a unit of the enemy's separate missile brigade (armed with Iskander OTRK) in the Kurortne area, as well as an Iskander operational-tactical missile system launcher near Vyshneve in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea," the report says.

Also, Ukrainian military personnel, as stated, "inflicted damage on enemy air defense assets." In particular, as reported, the Nebo-U radar station in the Hvardiiske area (TOT AR Crimea) and the radar from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Sadove (TOT Donetsk region) were hit.

In addition, according to the General Staff, a number of enemy command and observation posts (COPs) were hit. In particular, the COP of a UAV unit in the Vuhlehirsk area, and command and observation posts in the Hrafske and Kermenchyk areas (TOT Donetsk region).

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

"Systematic damage to enemy missile weapons, radar stations, and command posts significantly reduces its capabilities to conduct combat operations and control troops," the General Staff stated.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Maikop airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia, the Afipsky oil refinery, and the infrastructure of the Kavkaz port, and also clarified the results of the damage to the Kremniy El military-industrial complex enterprise.

https://unn.ua/news/henshtab-pidtverdyv-urazhennia-aerodromu-maikop-v-adyhei-afipskoho-npz-ta-infrastruktury-portu-kavkaz-u-rf