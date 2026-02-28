Defense Forces "eliminated" another 770 Russians at the front during the day

According to official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total personnel losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1,265,900 people. In the last day alone, the Defense Forces eliminated approximately 770 more Russian invaders in various sectors of the front. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The past day was particularly effective in combating aerial targets: air defense and electronic warfare units grounded 1616 enemy operational-tactical level UAVs. The occupiers also suffered significant losses in the logistics sector – Ukrainian military disabled 149 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers.

In addition, artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit 32 enemy systems, which significantly weakens the firepower potential of Russian troops on the front line.

During the day, the enemy also lost one tank and 5 armored combat vehicles. The list of destroyed weapons was supplemented by two multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which became targets for precise strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff emphasizes that all data are approximate and are constantly being updated, as counting losses in active combat zones remains a complex process.

Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged