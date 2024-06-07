Defense Forces at times засіб air defense and radar of the invaders -General Staff

During June 6, 90 military clashes took place at the front. The Defense Forces have two places where enemy personnel gather, an air defense system and a radar station. this is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 10:30, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that in total over the past day, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of our troops and settlements using two missiles, 44 airstrikes using 80 Kabs, used 1,436 kamikaze drones, including 22 shaheds, 12 lancets and 1,401 FPV drones, carried out more than 3,900 attacks from various types of weapons, including 93 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two places of gathering of personnel, an air defense system, a radar station, an ammunition depot, one area of concentration of military equipment and artillery firing positions.

Over the past day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 1,080 people killed and wounded. The enemy also lost 6 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, 40 operational-tactical UAVs, two air defense systems, one ship, 56 vehicles and eight units of special equipment.

