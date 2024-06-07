"Explosions were heard by the whole city": in occupied Luhansk a "hit" was reported

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, a "hit" is reported, the entire city have heard explosions, journalist Denis Kazansky and the Atesh movement reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Hit in Luhansk via a military base of the Russian Armed Forces. The whole city heard explosions. Smoke is rising, " Kazansky wrote on Telegram.

The Atesh movement reported in Telegram that their agent from Luhansk "reports a good hit at the tank farm and a large fire in the area of acute grave."

In Crimea, 2 Invaders ' radars were damaged during a night attack - rossmi