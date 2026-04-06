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Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published a 3D model of the Krasnopol-M2 projectile and data on its manufacturers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

Intelligence released details of the structure of the Russian guided munition and a list of enterprises. Five manufacturing plants are still not under sanctions.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published a 3D model of the Krasnopol-M2 projectile and data on its manufacturers

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has unveiled an interactive 3D model of the Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery munition. The information was posted in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal, and data on the enterprises involved in its production was also published. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal, publishes an interactive 3D model, components, and information about the enterprises involved in the production of Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery munitions.

"The developer and main manufacturer of the munition is the 'Academician Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau,' which is part of the 'High-Precision Complexes' holding of the 'Rostec' state corporation. In early April, the structure publicly announced further deliveries of these shells for use in the war against Ukraine," the post states.

According to preliminary data, "Krasnopol" is a 152-mm guided high-explosive fragmentation munition used with self-propelled artillery systems "Msta-S," "Akatsiya," as well as towed "Msta-B" and D-20. Guidance is carried out by laser illumination of the target — from ground complexes or with the help of UAVs, including "Orlan-30" and "Granat-4."

The Krasnopol-M2 shot includes a 3OF95 guided high-explosive fragmentation projectile, a propellant charge, and special packaging. Depending on the system modification and charge, the engagement range is over 20 kilometers. As part of the update, the structure of the shells was published, as well as a list of 17 enterprises involved in their production.

- the post says.

According to preliminary information, five of them are still not under sanctions from any partner countries, despite their involvement in the production of key components, including elements of the guidance system, electric motors for steering drives, and warhead fuses.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a list of foreign equipment used by Russian shipbuilding and ship repair plants. This refers to 50 units of equipment used at key enterprises in the industry.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
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