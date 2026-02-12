$43.030.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
UNN Lite
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine calls on 'Shahed' manufacturers to provide drone development data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has appealed to employees of Russian enterprises producing 'Shaheds', urging them to provide information about the drones. Intelligence guarantees anonymity and security, offering to avoid responsibility for complicity in war crimes.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine calls on 'Shahed' manufacturers to provide drone development data

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has appealed to employees of Russian enterprises that produce "Shahed"-type attack drones. Reminding them of personal responsibility for terror and offering a safe way to stop complicity in war crimes. This was reported by the GUR in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Intelligence notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched more than 120,000 "Shaheds" at Ukraine. These drones attack residential areas, hospitals, and schools, killing civilians and leaving millions of people without electricity and heat.

Military intelligence emphasized that everyone who assembles these drones, configures electronics, or supplies components becomes an accomplice to the murders. The GUR already has information about all production sites, including in the "Alabuga" special economic zone in Tatarstan.

To avoid responsibility and help stop the aggression, factory workers are offered to transmit important information through the Main Intelligence Bot. The GUR guarantees direct, secure, and anonymous communication.

Intelligence is interested in the following data:

  • technical characteristics and production volumes;
    • suppliers of foreign components;
      • storage locations of finished products;
        • routes for transporting drones to the borders of Ukraine.

          The military intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed experience of successful cooperation with citizens of the Russian Federation who, realizing their responsibility for the war, established direct and secure contact with the GUR and thus saved their own lives.

          - the message says.

          Recall

          The GUR published data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine. More than half of these companies are still not under sanctions.

          Olga Rozgon

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
          Shahed-136
          Ukraine